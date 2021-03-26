Global Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Flame resistant fabrics are fabrics which offer high resistance to fire and flame owing to their high chemical and flame retardant properties. These fabrics show high flame resistance than other fireproof and flame retardant materials and fabrics. Flame resistant fabrics are widely used for safety purpose in oil & gas, paint, automobile, transport and other end-user industries. Flame resistant fabrics are made from various materials. Most widely used of all is polyester which is significantly used in manufacturing flame retardant apparels used in firefighting services.

Europe and North America are prominent regions of this market with high market growth. Asia Pacific due to the presence of faster developing economies like India and China is another region expected to witness fast market growth. MEA and Latin America are expected to show steady market growth.

Key participants in global flame resistant fabrics market are:

DuPont

Milliken & Company

Lenzing AG

Huntsman Corporation

Teijin Aramid

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Solvay SA

PBI Performance Products

Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market By Application

Industrial Protective Clothing

Law Enforcement And Firefighting Services

Transport

Others (Including Home Furnishings, Etc.)

Flame Resistant Fabrics By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

