Global VTOL UAV Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

VTOL UAV is vertical take-off and landing unmanned aircraft. This are featured aircrafts which can be categorized such as quad copter, octo copter and aerial robots to name a few. The US navy is aiming to bring advancement in VTOL UAV to assimilate it, with their fleets. VTOL UAV ease aircraft operations in urban areas, as VTOL UAV do not prerequisite runway for take-off. VTOL industry is boomed with the growing demand in civil and commercial aircraft markets. Worldwide defense organizations are attracted towards VTOL UAV industry as it offered new direction to the growth of defense action through aircrafts due to its flexible and compatible features compared to traditional aircrafts. Segment wise Asia-pacific region is the key region for the growth of VLOT UAV industry.
In terms of geography, the VTOL UAV market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- DJI Company
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries Limited
A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides VTOL UAV market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
VTOL UAV By Type:
- Helicopter
- Multicopter
- Hybrid
VTOL UAV By Applications:
- Military
- Homeland Security
- Civil & Commercial
VTOL UAV By Size:
- Large
- Medium
- Small
- Micro
VTOL UAV By Payload:
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Cameras
- Telemetry
- Sensors
- Autopilot
VTOL UAV By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global VTOL UAV Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 VTOL UAV Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 VTOL UAV Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 VTOL UAV Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 VTOL UAV Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 VTOL UAV Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 VTOL UAV Market Analysis By Size
Chapter 8 VTOL UAV Market Analysis By Payload
Chapter 9 VTOL UAV Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of VTOL UAV Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of VTOL UAV Industry
