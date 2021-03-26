Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Wood adhesives and binders are basically used to firmly bind wooden planks and surfaces used for commercial and residential applications. These materials are widely used in several end-user applications which include furniture, cabinets, doors, floorings and other applications. Wood adhesives and binders are cost effective, resistant to microorganisms, durable and temperature resistant.

North America will witness highest growth over the forecast owing to its market maturity. Asia Pacific and Europe are regions with fast market growth. Middle East & Africa and Latin America will show steady growth over the forecast period.

Key players in global wood adhesives and binders market are:

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Adhesive Research Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland, Inc.

3M Company

HB Fuller

Henkel AG

BASF SE

Bostik SA

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Wood Adhesives and Binders Market By Product

Urea-Formaldehyde (UF)

Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde (MUF)

Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF)

Isocyanates (MDI, TDI, HDI)

Soy Based

Others (Including Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) And Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Wood Adhesives and Binders Market By Application

Cabinets

Flooring & Plywood

Furniture & Subcomponents

Windows & Doors

Others (Including Do-It-Yourself Consumer Products And Crafts)

Wood Adhesives And Binders By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Wood Adhesives And Binders Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Wood Adhesives And Binders Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Wood Adhesives And Binders Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Wood Adhesives And Binders Industry

