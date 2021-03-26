Global Wood Adhesives and Binders Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Wood adhesives and binders are basically used to firmly bind wooden planks and surfaces used for commercial and residential applications. These materials are widely used in several end-user applications which include furniture, cabinets, doors, floorings and other applications. Wood adhesives and binders are cost effective, resistant to microorganisms, durable and temperature resistant.
North America will witness highest growth over the forecast owing to its market maturity. Asia Pacific and Europe are regions with fast market growth. Middle East & Africa and Latin America will show steady growth over the forecast period.
Key players in global wood adhesives and binders market are:
- Huntsman Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Adhesive Research Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Ashland, Inc.
- 3M Company
- HB Fuller
- Henkel AG
- BASF SE
- Bostik SA
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Wood Adhesives and Binders Market By Product
- Urea-Formaldehyde (UF)
- Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde (MUF)
- Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF)
- Isocyanates (MDI, TDI, HDI)
- Soy Based
- Others (Including Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) And Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Wood Adhesives and Binders Market By Application
- Cabinets
- Flooring & Plywood
- Furniture & Subcomponents
- Windows & Doors
- Others (Including Do-It-Yourself Consumer Products And Crafts)
Wood Adhesives And Binders By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Wood Adhesives And Binders Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Wood Adhesives And Binders Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Wood Adhesives And Binders Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Wood Adhesives And Binders Industry
