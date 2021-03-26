Global Polyamide Films Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyamides films are semi-transparent thermoplastic polymers with exceptional properties that make them suitable for many applications. They are resistant to high temperatures and are used primarily as a coating. In electronic industries, polyamide films have huge scope as it is widely used as an insulator owing to its flexibility, excellent insulation, and heat resistance. This market finds applications in automotive, electric/electronic, textile and food packaging sectors. Asia Pacific region is anticipated as largest market for polyimide film.

In terms of geography, the polyamide films market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Formosa Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Invista S.a.r.l

Royal DSM N.V.

Solvay SA

Asahi Kasei

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Applications:

Automotive

Films & Coatings

Industrial Machineries

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Fibers & Textiles

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

The Global Polyamide Films Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyamide Films Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyamide Films Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyamide Films Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyamide Films Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Polyamide Films Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Polyamide Films Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Polyamide Films Industry

