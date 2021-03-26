Global Tin Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Tin is crystalline silver metal having excellent malleable and ductile properties. Tin due to its malleability has various industrial applications and is essentially used in bronze, copper and brass alloys. Tin is widely used for plating steel and iron, for soldering electronic components, in alloys, Li-ion batteries and other end-user applications.
Asia Pacific is the prominent leader of this market owing to the growth of electronics industry in India and China. North America and Europe are other regions with fastest market growth. High demand for packaged food and beverages in these regions contributes to their market growth.
Major companies operating in global tin market are:
- Guangxi China Tin Group
- Malaysia Smelting Corporation
- PT Timah (Persero) Tbk
- Minsur S.A.
- Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto S.A.
- Metallo-Chimique International N.V.
- Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd
- Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited
- Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd
- Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Tin Market By Application
- Soldering
- Tin Plating
- Chemicals
- Brass & Bronze
- Glass
- Others (Including lithium-ion batteries, ammunitions, solar cells, etc.).
Tin Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Tin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Tin Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Tin Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Tin Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Tin Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Tin Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Tin Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Tin Industry
