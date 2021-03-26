Global Craft Beer Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Craft beer is the beer produced traditionally, production of craft beer is limited as it is a part of microbrewery industry. Microbrewery industry is the industry which produces brewery in very small quantity compared to large-scale corporate breweries. Craft beer is very expensive, the reason for its expensiveness is that it is produced by very old traditional brewing methods and the cost to manufacture it is very high. Chief craft beer establishments are owned by individual as it is tallied under small-scale industry sector. Craft beer industry is one of hoariest industry of its kind. Craft beer market is witnessing robust development due to the increasing interest of people to drink traditionally prepared drink and interest to spend money on it.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Alesmith Brewing Co., Inc.

Brewdog Plc

Carlsberg Group

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

Guinness & Co.

Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, Llc

Karl Strauss

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Mother Earth Brewing

Ninkasi Brewing Company

Stone Brewing

Tuatara Breweries

D.G. Yuengling And Son Inc.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Ale

Lager

By Applications:

Bar

Food Service

Personal Buyer

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Craft Beer Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Craft Beer Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Craft Beer Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Craft Beer Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Craft Beer Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Craft Beer Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Craft Beer Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Craft Beer Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Craft Beer Industry

