Global Electronic Warfare Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Electronic warfare is any act which require the usage of electromagnetic spectrum. The electronic warfare is applicable in circumstances such as attack of an enemy, or obstruct enemy attacks through the spectrum. Upsurge in the uneven warfare and counter uprisings are boosting the growth of electronic warfare market. Electronic warfare industry is forecasted to grow owing to increasing global element such as political conflicts, cold wars and rise in conflicts and territorial disputes between various countries. Electronic warfare market will also robust due to its dynamic applications.

In terms of geography, the electronic warfare market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Bae Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Alliant Techsystems, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Saab Group

Raytheon Co.

Thales

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Teledyne Defence Ltd.

IAI Co.

Airbus Group N.V

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides electronic warfare market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Electronic Warfare By Product:

Integrated Suits

Jammers

Directed Energy Weapons

Airborne Decoys

Anti-Radiation Missiles

Radar Warning Receivers

Dircm

Spinning Antenna

Others

Electronic Warfare By Category:

Electronic Support

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Electronic Warfare By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Electronic Warfare Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Electronic Warfare Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Electronic Warfare Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Electronic Warfare Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Electronic Warfare Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Electronic Warfare Market Analysis By Category

Chapter 7 Electronic Warfare Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Electronic Warfare Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Electronic Warfare Industry

