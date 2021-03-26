Global Adhesives and Tapes Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Adhesives and tapes are a strip of binding material which can join two surfaces at normal temperature conditions with the application of a slight pressure on it. Adhesives and tapes can be used as replacements for fasteners such as clamps, screws, and nails. Adhesives and tapes are mostly used in packaging, construction, footwear, furniture, automotive, bookbinding, crafts, and medical industries globally.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of adhesive and tapes followed by the markets in North America and Europe.

The key players operating in this market are:

3M Company

Nitto Denko

Tesa SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Henkel AG & Company

Lintec

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa

Lohmann GmbH

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Adhesives And Tapes Market By Technology

Pressure Sensitive

Hot Melt

Others (Including Moisture Curing, Radiation Curing, Heat Curing, And Chemical Curing)

Adhesives And Tapes Market By Formulation Analysis

Water Based

Spray & Cylinder Based

Adhesives And Tapes Market By Product

Acrylic

Epoxy

PVAc

EVA

Polyurethane

Others (Including Silicone And Polyisobutylene)

Adhesives And Tapes Market By End-User

Packaging

Footwear

Construction

Furniture

Others (Including Automotive, Electronics, Bookbinding, Etc.)

Adhesives And Tapes By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

