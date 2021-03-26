Global Adhesives and Tapes Market Forecast Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Adhesives and tapes are a strip of binding material which can join two surfaces at normal temperature conditions with the application of a slight pressure on it. Adhesives and tapes can be used as replacements for fasteners such as clamps, screws, and nails. Adhesives and tapes are mostly used in packaging, construction, footwear, furniture, automotive, bookbinding, crafts, and medical industries globally.
Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of adhesive and tapes followed by the markets in North America and Europe.
The key players operating in this market are:
- 3M Company
- Nitto Denko
- Tesa SE
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Henkel AG & Company
- Lintec
- Shurtape Technologies
- Scapa
- Lohmann GmbH
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Adhesives And Tapes Market By Technology
- Pressure Sensitive
- Hot Melt
- Others (Including Moisture Curing, Radiation Curing, Heat Curing, And Chemical Curing)
Adhesives And Tapes Market By Formulation Analysis
- Water Based
- Spray & Cylinder Based
Adhesives And Tapes Market By Product
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- PVAc
- EVA
- Polyurethane
- Others (Including Silicone And Polyisobutylene)
Adhesives And Tapes Market By End-User
- Packaging
- Footwear
- Construction
- Furniture
- Others (Including Automotive, Electronics, Bookbinding, Etc.)
Adhesives And Tapes By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Adhesives And Tapes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Adhesives And Tapes Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Adhesives And Tapes Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Adhesives And Tapes Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Adhesives And Tapes Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Adhesives And Tapes Market Analysis By Formulation Analysis
Chapter 7 Adhesives And Tapes Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 8 Adhesives And Tapes Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 9 Adhesives And Tapes Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Adhesives And Tapes Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Adhesives And Tapes Industry
