Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Controlled-release fertilizers are type of fertilizers which is used to reduce the potential loss of nutrients to the environment. It delays the availability of the nutrients for plant intake and extends the availability period of the nutrients as compared to conventional fertilizers. The advantages of using controlled fertilizers are saving of resources, reduction in labor cost and ecofriendly nature as compared to conventional fertilizers. They are also highly efficient and have the ease of application.

The key factors influencing the growth of controlled release fertilizers market are growth in global population and increasing demand for food. The increase in application of controlled release fertilizers in crop production due to its environmental friendly properties is also helping to boost the market. The key constraint of this market is high cost of controlled fertilizers as compared to conventional fertilizers. The price of final products is expected to reduce due to the larger scale production during the forecast period.

North America has the largest market share of controlled release fertilizers market. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

The key players operating in controlled release fertilizers market are:

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Uniroyal Chemical

BASF SE

Mitsui Toatsu Co.

Nitto Ryuso

Israel Chemicals Limited

Agrium Inc.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Tessenderlo Group

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.

Compo GmBH & Co. Kg

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Aglukon Spezialduenger GMBH & Co.Kg

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market By Product

Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea

Polymer Coated Urea

Polymer Coated NPK Fertilizer

Others (Including Coated Micronutrients, Etc.)

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market By Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Including Turf, Ornamental Plants, Etc.)

Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Controlled Release Fertilizers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Controlled Release Fertilizers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Controlled Release Fertilizers Industry

