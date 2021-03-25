Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate (VA) monomer. The percentage weight of VA varies from 1% to 40%. Ethylene vinyl acetate has properties such as flexibility, toughness, elasticity, impact strength, and adhesive strength. It also provides resistance to puncture, environmental stress cracks, and UV radiation. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used for the production of films, foams, hot melt adhesives, photovoltaic cells, and wires and cables etc.
Asia Pacific has the largest market share and is expected to continue the dominance during the forecast period.
The key players operating in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market are:
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Hanwha Group
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Braskem SA. Company
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market By Product
- High EVA
- Low EVA
- Very Low EVA
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market By Application
- Films
- Foams
- Hot Melt Adhesives
- Photovoltaic Cells
- Wires & Cables
- Others (Including hose & tubing, etc.)
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Industry
