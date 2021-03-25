Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate (VA) monomer. The percentage weight of VA varies from 1% to 40%. Ethylene vinyl acetate has properties such as flexibility, toughness, elasticity, impact strength, and adhesive strength. It also provides resistance to puncture, environmental stress cracks, and UV radiation. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used for the production of films, foams, hot melt adhesives, photovoltaic cells, and wires and cables etc.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share and is expected to continue the dominance during the forecast period.

The key players operating in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Hanwha Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Braskem SA. Company

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market By Product

High EVA

Low EVA

Very Low EVA

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market By Application

Films

Foams

Hot Melt Adhesives

Photovoltaic Cells

Wires & Cables

Others (Including hose & tubing, etc.)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

