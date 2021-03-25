Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are emerging water based coating materials that are made up of solvent based analogy. It is an aqueous and anionic dispersion of high molecular weight aliphatic polyester polyurethanes. Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are employed to prepare polyurethane applications that contain very low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Properties like abrasion resistance, impact strength and low temperature flexibility are the dynamic forces leading to growing usage in many applications.

Owing to the stringent environmental regulations on solvent-based polyurethane dispersions (PUDs), the water based PUDs are gaining immense market growth. In the near future, solvent-based dispersions will be totally replaced by aqueous based dispersions – a form of water-based material. For cost effectiveness, this material is blended with acrylic emulsions because of comparable properties, as MDI and TDI are expensive. As they have remarkable properties such as flexibility, corrosion resistance, weather stability, scratch resistance, easy cleaning, abrasion resistance, and tensile strength, they are profoundly used in industries like automotive, textile, leather, interior and exterior furniture, footwear and many other applications.

Bayer:

Bayer Material Science AG

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc.

Alberdingk Boley, Inc.

Hauthaway Corporation

LUBRIZOL

Icap Sira S.p.A



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) By Product Types:

Water Based Polyurethane Dispersions

Solvent Based Polyurethane Dispersions



Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) By Applications:

Synthetic Leather Production

Natural Leather Finishing

Textile Finishing

Others (Including Adhesives And Coatings, Etc.)



Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



