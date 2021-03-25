Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Zeolites constitute of a group of hydrated aluminum silicates which are available in nature. Synthetic zeolites are chemically manufactured to meet the suit according to the industries. The three dimensional structural framework and ion exchange properties of synthetic zeolite are used as application in adsorbents and catalysts in various industrial processes. Synthetic Zeolites are mostly used in the manufacturing of detergents, adsorbents and catalysts. The most commonly used synthetic zeolites are Zeolite A, Zeolite X and Y, titanium silicates.

Europe is the largest market for synthetic Zeolites. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for synthetic zeolites.

The key companies operating in this market are:

Arkema Group

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

UOP LLC

Zeochem AG

Interra Global Corporation

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Tricat Group

Zeox Corporation

KNT Group

Clariant

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Synthetic Zeolite Market By Application

Detergents

Adsorbents

Catalysts

Others (Including dietary supplements, wound care, silver zeolite, etc.)

Synthetic Zeolite By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Synthetic Zeolite Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Synthetic Zeolite Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Synthetic Zeolite Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Synthetic Zeolite Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Synthetic Zeolite Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Synthetic Zeolite Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Synthetic Zeolite Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Synthetic Zeolite Industry

