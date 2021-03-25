Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Zeolites constitute of a group of hydrated aluminum silicates which are available in nature. Synthetic zeolites are chemically manufactured to meet the suit according to the industries. The three dimensional structural framework and ion exchange properties of synthetic zeolite are used as application in adsorbents and catalysts in various industrial processes. Synthetic Zeolites are mostly used in the manufacturing of detergents, adsorbents and catalysts. The most commonly used synthetic zeolites are Zeolite A, Zeolite X and Y, titanium silicates.
Europe is the largest market for synthetic Zeolites. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for synthetic zeolites.
The key companies operating in this market are:
- Arkema Group
- Tosoh Corporation
- BASF SE
- UOP LLC
- Zeochem AG
- Interra Global Corporation
- Grace Catalysts Technologies
- Tricat Group
- Zeox Corporation
- KNT Group
- Clariant
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Synthetic Zeolite Market By Application
- Detergents
- Adsorbents
- Catalysts
- Others (Including dietary supplements, wound care, silver zeolite, etc.)
Synthetic Zeolite By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
