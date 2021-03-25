Global Potassium Permanganate Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Potassium permanganate is an inorganic compound of potassium, manganese, and oxygen. It has strong oxidizing property and solubility in water. It is used in waste treatment, metal processing, chemical manufacturing and air and gas purification. Potassium permanganate is used as a bleaching and coloring agent in tanning & textile industries.

Potassium permanganate is segmented by grade as free flowing, technical and pharmaceutical. Free flowing grade has the largest market share. Pharmaceutical grade is expected to grow during the forecast period. Potassium permanganate market is classified by application as water & waste treatment, industrial and others (including chemical processing, etc.). Water and waste treatment has the largest market share. Chemical processing is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share followed by North America.

The key players operating in Potassium Permanganate market are:

Carus Corporation

Chongqing Chagyuan Group Limited

Groupstars Chemical L.L.C.

Zunyi Shuangyuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd

Libox Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Guangdong Meixian Hanghai Manganese Chemical Plant

Universal Chemicals & Industries Pvt. Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Potassium Permanganate Market By Grade

Free flowing

Technical

Pharmaceutical

Potassium Permanganate Market By Application

Water & waste treatment

Industrial

Others (Including Chemical processing, etc.)

Global Potassium Permanganate Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Potassium Permanganate Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Potassium Permanganate Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Potassium Permanganate Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Potassium Permanganate Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Potassium Permanganate Market Analysis By Grade

Chapter 6 Potassium Permanganate Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Potassium Permanganate Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Potassium Permanganate Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Potassium Permanganate Industry

