Global Aerogels Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Aerogel is a permeable ultralight component that is synthetic in nature. This mesoporous composite material derived from gel is a liquid component that is replaced with a gas. It contains more than 95% air and silica or any other material particles suspended in three-dimensional porous structure. They are extremely porous, low density, lightweight and low thermal conductivity. This feature makes them suitable in various applications that require lightweight and low thermal conductivity such as insulation in petrochemical, construction, and aerospace industries.

North America is the largest consumer and producer of aerogel. The factors influencing the same are presence of strong innovation and technology in developed countries.

The key players operating in this market are:

Cabot Corporation

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aerogel Technologies

LLC

IOS Aerogel Limited

Surnano Aerogel Co. Ltd

Svenska Aerogel AB

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

BASF SE

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Ocellus, Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Aerogels Market By Product

Silica Aerogels

Metal Oxide Aerogels

Carbon Aerogels

Others (Including Polymer Aerogels, Etc.)

Aerogels Market By End-User

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Electronics

Others (Including Pharmaceutical, Etc.)

Aerogels By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Aerogels Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Aerogels Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Aerogels Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Aerogels Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Aerogels Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Aerogels Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Aerogels Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Aerogels Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Aerogels Industry

