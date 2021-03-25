Global Aerogels Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Aerogel is a permeable ultralight component that is synthetic in nature. This mesoporous composite material derived from gel is a liquid component that is replaced with a gas. It contains more than 95% air and silica or any other material particles suspended in three-dimensional porous structure. They are extremely porous, low density, lightweight and low thermal conductivity. This feature makes them suitable in various applications that require lightweight and low thermal conductivity such as insulation in petrochemical, construction, and aerospace industries.
North America is the largest consumer and producer of aerogel. The factors influencing the same are presence of strong innovation and technology in developed countries.
The key players operating in this market are:
- Cabot Corporation
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
- Aerogel Technologies
- LLC
- IOS Aerogel Limited
- Surnano Aerogel Co. Ltd
- Svenska Aerogel AB
- Green Earth Aerogel Technologies
- BASF SE
- Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
- Ocellus, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Aerogels Market By Product
- Silica Aerogels
- Metal Oxide Aerogels
- Carbon Aerogels
- Others (Including Polymer Aerogels, Etc.)
Aerogels Market By End-User
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Electronics
- Others (Including Pharmaceutical, Etc.)
Aerogels By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
