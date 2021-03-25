Categories
Global Aniline Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Aniline Market Report

The Global Aniline Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

Aniline is an aromatic organic amine. It is used in the manufacturing of MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate). It is also called as aminobenzene or phenylamine. MDI is further used in the production of polyurethane foams, elastomers, adhesives and sealants. Aniline is used in the production of rubber processing chemicals, organic specialty fibers, dyes and pigments, and agricultural intermediates. It is used in the automotive industry for manufacturing of tires, coatings, and various interior automotive body parts such as seating. In addition, as an organic base, it is used in the production of drugs, explosives and photographic.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for aniline due to its growing infrastructure and automotive industries. The factors affecting the growth of Asia Pacific aniline market are cheap labor and favorable government subsidies.

The major companies operating in global aniline market are:

  • BASF
  • Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane Co. Ltd.
  • DuPont
  • Huntsman
  • Jinling Chemical Co.
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Bayer AG
  • Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industrial Corporation
  • Tosoh Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Volzhsky Orgsintez JSC

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Aniline Market By Application

  • Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)
  • Others (Including Rubber Processing Chemicals, Dyes & Pigments, Etc.)

Aniline Market By End-Use

  • Insulation
  • Rubber Products
  • Consumer Goods
  • Automotive
  • Packaging
  • Others (Including Agriculture, Pulp & Paper, Photography, Etc.)

Aniline By Geography

  • North America (NA)
  • Europe (EU)
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • Latin America (LA)
  • Rest Of The World (RoW)

The Global Aniline  Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Aniline  Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Aniline  Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Aniline  Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Aniline  Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Aniline  Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 7 Aniline  Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Aniline  Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Aniline  Industry

