Global 3D Imaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3D imaging helps to provide a 360-degree view of an image by providing visual effects. It offer high-resolution image which is expected to boost their demand in the market. It is mostly used in advertising, media and entertainment, construction, architecture, engineering, and healthcare industries for development, design and production process. 3D imaging technology adoption is trending in medical and healthcare industry which is majorly applied in surgeries. This is used for diagnosis and accounts applications such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray imaging and ultrasound.
North America is the largest market for 3D imaging market. Europe and Asia Pacific are emerging markets and are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
The key players in the 3D imaging market are:
- Agilent Technologies
- Frontop Digital Technology Co.
- Google Inc.
- GE Healthcare Company
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mazor Robotics Ltd.
- North Grumman Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Visage Imaging Inc.
- Zebra Imaging
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
3D Imaging Market By Products
- 3D Cameras
- Time Of Flight
- Stereo Vision
- Structured Light
- Sonography
- Sonars
- Ultrasound
- Smartphones
- Others
3D Imaging Market By 3D Image Sensors
- CMOS Sensors
- CCD Sensors
3D Imaging Market By Application
- 3D Modeling
- 3D Scanning
- Layout And Animation
- 3D Rendering
- Image Reconstruction
3D Imaging Market By End-Use Industry
- Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Architecture And Engineering
- Industrial Application
- Security And Surveillance
- Others
3D Imaging By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
