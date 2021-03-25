Global Car Air Freshener Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Car air freshener is fragrance device that makes a car and its inner environment fresh and pleasant. Car air freshener is basically used to eliminate bad odor or irritating smell from a car. Pleasant aroma of an air freshener enhances the driving experience of the driver and helps in keeping his mood happy and maintaining his focus on road. These features of a car air freshener which helps in rejuvenation of overall health and mood of the driver has made it a popular market product.

Europe and North America are regions with high market growth for car air fresheners. North America prominently owes and dominates this market. U.S. and Canada are the regions responsible for its dominance in the global car air freshener market. Asia pacific is also expected to show significant growth. Increase in incomes of consumers and high living standards of people in India and China support market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key players of the global car air freshener are:

California Scents

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Air Delights Inc.

Godrej Household Products

Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Car Freshner Corporation

ACS Giftware Industrial Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Car Air Freshener By Product

Gels & Cans

Sprays/Aerosols

Paper Car air Freshener

Vents & Clips

Others

Car Air Freshener By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

