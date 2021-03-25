Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Rainscreen cladding is an attachment of an outer skin with a ventilated and drained cavity provided to a new or existing building. The key purpose of rainscreen cladding is to protect a building’s exterior wall from rainwater and prevent it from penetrating into the interior of the property. It also helps to check the deterioration of materials that are exposed to the exterior elements of the building thereby extending the life of buildings. Rainscreen cladding provides advantages such as thermal insulation, lightweight material, improved external appearance and acoustic performance of the buildings.

Asia Pacific is leading geographic market due to the presence of developing nations, increase in the construction of commercial buildings and strong economic development.

The major players in the market are:

Ash & Lacy Building System Ltd.

Booth Muirie Ltd.

Carea Ltd.

Celotex Ltd.

CGL Facades Co.

Dow Building Systems

E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co.

Kalzip Ltd.

Kingspan Insulation PLC

Lakesmere International Ltd.

MF Murray Company

Nvelope Rainscreen System Ltd.

Rockwool International A/S

TAKTL LLC

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Rainscreen Cladding By Raw Material:

Fiber Cement

Metal

Composite Material

High Pressure Laminates

Terracotta

Ceramic

Others

Rainscreen Cladding By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Offices

Institutional

Rainscreen Cladding By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

The Global Rainscreen Cladding Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Rainscreen Cladding Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rainscreen Cladding Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Rainscreen Cladding Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis By Raw Material

Chapter 6 Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Rainscreen Cladding Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Rainscreen Cladding Industry

