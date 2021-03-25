Global Active and Smart Packaging In Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Active and smart packaging in healthcare and pharmaceutical are advanced forms of packaging that protect the medical product. They exhibit functions such as toxicity, temperature, moisture content and other relevant data about the product. Active and smart packaging in healthcare and pharmaceutical can be further classified on the basis of their specific function. Active packaging can be sub-classified as gas scavengers and controllers. Gas scavengers are available for gases like oxygen, ethylene and carbon dioxide. Controller packaging against damage due to moisture and corrosion are available. Smart packaging can be sub-classified as indicators and trackers. Indicators could be for a physical parameter like temperature while trackers can include RFID and others.
Europe followed by North America is the major market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. The market is dominated by a small number of key players. These companies involve themselves in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand the global market for active and smart packaging in healthcare and pharmaceutical.
Key players in global active and smart packaging in the healthcare and pharmaceutical market include:
- Multisorb Technologies
- Amcor Ltd.
- Timestrip PLC
- Paksense Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ball Corporation
- M&G USA Corporation
- DuPont
- Sysco Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals By Technology:
- Active Packaging
- Smart Packaging
Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Industry
