Global Active and Smart Packaging In Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Active and smart packaging in healthcare and pharmaceutical are advanced forms of packaging that protect the medical product. They exhibit functions such as toxicity, temperature, moisture content and other relevant data about the product. Active and smart packaging in healthcare and pharmaceutical can be further classified on the basis of their specific function. Active packaging can be sub-classified as gas scavengers and controllers. Gas scavengers are available for gases like oxygen, ethylene and carbon dioxide. Controller packaging against damage due to moisture and corrosion are available. Smart packaging can be sub-classified as indicators and trackers. Indicators could be for a physical parameter like temperature while trackers can include RFID and others.

Europe followed by North America is the major market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. The market is dominated by a small number of key players. These companies involve themselves in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand the global market for active and smart packaging in healthcare and pharmaceutical.

Key players in global active and smart packaging in the healthcare and pharmaceutical market include:

Multisorb Technologies

Amcor Ltd.

Timestrip PLC

Paksense Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Ball Corporation

M&G USA Corporation

DuPont

Sysco Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals By Technology:

Active Packaging

Smart Packaging

Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Active And Smart Packaging In Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Industry

