Global Active and Smart Packaging In Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Active and smart packaging are advanced forms of packaging which go beyond just increasing the shelf life of a product. They exhibit advanced functionalities. Some such functionalities include detecting freshness, toxicity, temperature, moisture content and other relevant data about the product. Various product segments include gas scavengers, controllers and smart packaging. These can be further classified on the basis of their specific function. Gas scavengers are available for gases like oxygen, ethylene and carbon dioxide. Controller packaging against damage due to moisture and corrosion are available. Smart packaging can be sub-classified as indicators and trackers. Indicators could be for a physical parameter like temperature while trackers can include RFID and others. Global active and smart packaging market finds application in industries like meat, seafood and processed food, fresh food, dairy products, beverages etc.

Being at its nascent stage, the active and smart packaging for food and beverage market is under constant surveillance and subject to strict norms and guidelines. This is keeping the market growth tight presently, but can help it in later run after the brand is established.

North America leads the global active and smart packaging in food and beverage market followed by Europe.

Key players in global active and smart packaging in food and beverage market include:

Sysco Corporation

Multisorb Technologies

Amcor Ltd.

Timestrip PLC

Paksense Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Ball Corporation

M&G USA Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverages By Technology

Active Packaging

Smart Packaging

Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverages By Application

Meat, Seafood And Processed Food

Fresh Food

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others

Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverages By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

