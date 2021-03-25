Global Active and Smart Packaging In Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Active and smart packaging are advanced forms of packaging which go beyond just increasing the shelf life of a product. They exhibit advanced functionalities. Some such functionalities include detecting freshness, toxicity, temperature, moisture content and other relevant data about the product. Various product segments include gas scavengers, controllers and smart packaging. These can be further classified on the basis of their specific function. Gas scavengers are available for gases like oxygen, ethylene and carbon dioxide. Controller packaging against damage due to moisture and corrosion are available. Smart packaging can be sub-classified as indicators and trackers. Indicators could be for a physical parameter like temperature while trackers can include RFID and others. Global active and smart packaging market finds application in industries like meat, seafood and processed food, fresh food, dairy products, beverages etc.
Being at its nascent stage, the active and smart packaging for food and beverage market is under constant surveillance and subject to strict norms and guidelines. This is keeping the market growth tight presently, but can help it in later run after the brand is established.
North America leads the global active and smart packaging in food and beverage market followed by Europe.
Key players in global active and smart packaging in food and beverage market include:
- Sysco Corporation
- Multisorb Technologies
- Amcor Ltd.
- Timestrip PLC
- Paksense Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ball Corporation
- M&G USA Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverages By Technology
- Active Packaging
- Smart Packaging
Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverages By Application
- Meat, Seafood And Processed Food
- Fresh Food
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Others
Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverages By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Active And Smart Packaging In Food And Beverage Industry
