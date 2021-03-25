Global High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

High-End Paper and Board Packaging are materials used for most expensive range of products to wrap and protect them. They provide high strength and sustainable packaging to various products in industries. Its major benefits include reusability, recyclability, softness/toughness and waterproof ability. High-end papers and boards find widespread applications in packaging industries such as cosmetics, confectionery, alcohol, tobacco, gourmet foods, watches, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, personal care and household care.
The shift towards eco-friendly products has raised its supply curve. In addition, the global concern for environment resulted in an increase in the number of government policies. These lead companies to develop the strategies accordingly. However, the high quality packaging substitutes such as plastics are hindering the paper and board packaging market.
Some of the manufacturers are:
- Amcor Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
- Iggesund Paperboard
- Cascades Inc.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation
- Packaging Corporation of America
- DS Smith Plc.
- Mondi Group
- Metsa Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
High-End Paper and Board Packaging By End-Use:
- Cosmetics
- Confectionery
- Alcohol
- Tobacco
- Gourmet Foods
- Watches And Jewellery
High-End Paper and Board Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 6 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of High-End Paper and Board Packaging Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of High-End Paper and Board Packaging Industry
