Global High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

High-End Paper and Board Packaging are materials used for most expensive range of products to wrap and protect them. They provide high strength and sustainable packaging to various products in industries. Its major benefits include reusability, recyclability, softness/toughness and waterproof ability. High-end papers and boards find widespread applications in packaging industries such as cosmetics, confectionery, alcohol, tobacco, gourmet foods, watches, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, personal care and household care.

The shift towards eco-friendly products has raised its supply curve. In addition, the global concern for environment resulted in an increase in the number of government policies. These lead companies to develop the strategies accordingly. However, the high quality packaging substitutes such as plastics are hindering the paper and board packaging market.

Some of the manufacturers are:

Amcor Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Iggesund Paperboard

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

DS Smith Plc.

Mondi Group

Metsa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

High-End Paper and Board Packaging By End-Use:

Cosmetics

Confectionery

Alcohol

Tobacco

Gourmet Foods

Watches And Jewellery

High-End Paper and Board Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 6 High-End Paper and Board Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of High-End Paper and Board Packaging Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of High-End Paper and Board Packaging Industry

