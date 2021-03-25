Global Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Disruptive technologies in FMCG packaging refer to alteration in the conventional business techniques by disrupting them with a new business operation. Disruptive technologies in FMCG packaging involve use of innovative methods for packaging. FMCG are low cost yet highly produced goods available in the retail and supermarkets. Disruptive technologies have an important role in FMCG packaging as it an effective technique, which attracts consumer groups and end users. These technologies uplift the FMCG packaging market and its supply chain by enhancing its overall features. These technologies are used in packaging of several FMCG like food, beverages, household goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, cosmetics and others.

Global disruptive technologies market in FMCG packaging is segmented by geography as Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East and Africa.

Key participants in the global disruptive technologies in FMCG packaging market include:

Nestle S.A.

Procter & Gamble Company

PepsiCO Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Altria Group

Kraft Foods

Philip Morris International Inc.

Unilever Group

Amcor Ltd.

Tetra Pack Industries

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging By Technologies:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Aseptic Processing

RFID

Biopolymers

Lightweighting

Intelligent Indicators

Digital/Non-Impact Printing

Functional Microwave Packaging

Ultrasonics

Oxygen Scavengers

Holograms

Printed Electronics

Plasma/Corona Processing

Laser

Nanotechnology

QR Codes/Mobile Marketing

E-Paper

Pulsed Electric Field Processing

Anti-Microbial Packaging

Covert Anti-Counterfeiting

Endothermic/Exothermic Packaging

High-Pressure Processing

3D Printing/Rapid Prototyping

Graphene

Wireless Power

Other Disruptive Technologies

Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Market Analysis By Technologies

Chapter 6 Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Disruptive Technologies In FMCG Packaging Industry

