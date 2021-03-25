Global Protective and Transit Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Protective and transit packaging involves packing of materials to ensure product safety from damage and environmental conditions. This packaging is particularly done during shipping and loading to increase overall branding of product. The major function of protective and transit packaging is to maintain the product and its quality. Protective and transit packaging secure industrial equipments and merchandise various consumer and end user products, machineries, etc. during transportation to desired retailers. These packaging assure protection in the form of cushioning including foam and air pillow bags, corner and edge blocking, design and model bracing panels or sheathing, void fillers wrapping and other packaging insertions.
Global protective and transit packaging market is segmented by geography as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is the leading geography in this market followed by Europe and North America.
Key players in global protective and transit packaging market are:
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Sealed Air
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Max Packaging
- Sonoco Products
- FP International
- Cascades
- IVEX Protective Packaging
- Protective Packaging Solutions
- Macfarlane Group
- Unisource Worldwide
- Universal Protective Packaging
- Automated Packaging Systems Inc.
- BASF SE
- ACH Foam Technologies LLC
- CelloFoam North America Inc.
- Bayer AG and Ecovative Design LLC
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Protective and Transit Packaging By Types:
- Corrugated
- Pallets
- Crates
- Protective Packaging
- Retail Ready Packaging
Protective and Transit Packaging By End-Use:
- Food
- Non-Foods
- Personal And Household Care
- Chemicals
- Paper Products
- Electrical Goods
- Glassware And Ceramics
- Wood And Timber Products
- Textiles
- Tobacco
- Direct Mail And Dispatch
- Transport
- Other
Protective and Transit Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Protective and Transit Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Protective and Transit Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Protective and Transit Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Protective and Transit Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Protective and Transit Packaging Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Protective and Transit Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 7 Protective and Transit Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Protective and Transit Packaging Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Protective and Transit Packaging Industry
