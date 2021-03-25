Global High Barrier Pouches Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

High barrier pouches are products of high performance films and barrier resins. High performance films are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVA), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), polyethylene (PE), and polyester. High barrier pouches possess properties such as barrier properties, high purity, high or low heat conductivity, special surface properties, and mechanical properties. It is used for retort food, non-retort food, pet food, drinks and non-food product’s packaging. Products from food, beverages and pharmaceutical industries require better protection from odd conditions. Hence, high barrier pouches are preferred for these products.
Food industry followed by beverages is the largest consumers of the global high barrier pouches market. In addition, food industry is projected to show highest growth rate for the forecast period. Pet food and non-food segments are anticipated to grow slowly for the forecast period. Resealable zippers and sliders, handles and spouts are the features that boost the demand for global high barrier pouches market. Technological improvements are another factors driving growth of this market.
This report is segmented by geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Key players in the global high barrier pouches market are:
- Amcor
- Bemis
- American Pouch
- Sealed Air
- BERNHARDT Packaging and Process
- ClearBags
- Flair Flexible Packaging
- HPM Global
- Krehalon UK
- Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging
- Prairie State Group
- Shako Flexipack
- The Vacuum Pouch
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
High Barrier Pouches By Products:
- Board Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Plastic Packaging
- Metal Packaging
- Glass Packaging
- Other Packaging
High Barrier Pouches By Applications:
- Food Packaging
- Drinks Packaging
- Healthcare Packaging
- Cosmetics Packaging
- Other Consumer Packaging
- Foodservice Packaging
- Industrial/Transport Packaging
High Barrier Pouches By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global High Barrier Pouches Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 High Barrier Pouches Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 High Barrier Pouches Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 High Barrier Pouches Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 High Barrier Pouches Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 High Barrier Pouches Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 High Barrier Pouches Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of High Barrier Pouches Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of High Barrier Pouches Industry
