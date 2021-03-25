Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Agricultural biologicals are natural derivatives of microorganisms, beneficial insects, plant extracts, or organic matters that protect crops from insects, weeds, pests and harmful diseases. These biologicals can help to replace products based on agricultural chemicals. Agricultural biologicals ensure healthy crops without affecting its productivity. These are majorly topical or seed treatment products.
North America and Europe are the leading geographies in the global agricultural biologicals market. Asia Pacific is the emerging market and has a great scope in the near future. Increased awareness of the environmental and health benefits of growing consumption of organic products is driving the growth of global agricultural biologicals market. The after-effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on consumers health is forcing the government to promote the use of agricultural biologicals.
The major players that hold a strong position in the global agricultural biologicals market are:
- Agrinos
- Koppert B.V.
- BASF SE
- Marrone Bio Inovation Inc
- Novozymes A/S
- Monsanto
- Isagro SpA
- Bayer Crop Science
- T. Stanes & Company Limited
- Camson Biotechnologies Limited
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Agricultural Biologicals By Types:
- Biopesticides
- Plant Extract
- Beneficial Insects
- Bio fertilizers
- Others
Agricultural Biologicals By Applications:
- Cereals
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Plantations crops
- Nursery
- Others
Agricultural Biologicals By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Agricultural Biologicals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Agricultural Biologicals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Agricultural Biologicals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Agricultural Biologicals Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Agricultural Biologicals Industry
