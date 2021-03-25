Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Agricultural biologicals are natural derivatives of microorganisms, beneficial insects, plant extracts, or organic matters that protect crops from insects, weeds, pests and harmful diseases. These biologicals can help to replace products based on agricultural chemicals. Agricultural biologicals ensure healthy crops without affecting its productivity. These are majorly topical or seed treatment products.

North America and Europe are the leading geographies in the global agricultural biologicals market. Asia Pacific is the emerging market and has a great scope in the near future. Increased awareness of the environmental and health benefits of growing consumption of organic products is driving the growth of global agricultural biologicals market. The after-effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on consumers health is forcing the government to promote the use of agricultural biologicals.

The major players that hold a strong position in the global agricultural biologicals market are:

Agrinos

Koppert B.V.

BASF SE

Marrone Bio Inovation Inc

Novozymes A/S

Monsanto

Isagro SpA

Bayer Crop Science

T. Stanes & Company Limited

Camson Biotechnologies Limited

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Agricultural Biologicals By Types:

Biopesticides

Plant Extract

Beneficial Insects

Bio fertilizers

Others

Agricultural Biologicals By Applications:

Cereals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Plantations crops

Nursery

Others

Agricultural Biologicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

