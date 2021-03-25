Global Industrial Fasteners Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial fasteners are essential devices used to join two or more parts to produce efficient machine tools. Fasteners can be standard screws, standard bolts, conventional nuts, rivets, washers, application specific, aerospace grade, etc. Fasteners can be standard and application specific, on the basis of their types and properties. Industrial fasteners have wide range of applications in aerospace, construction, automotive and machinery, electrical and electronics and other manufacturing industry.

Asia Pacific is leading region accounting for the global industrial fasteners market growth. The automotives industry will be major industry driving the global industrial fasteners market over the forecast period. Aerospace industry is a key industry probing the industrial fasteners growth. Stringent rules and regulations are restraining the industrial fasteners market in Europe and America.

Major companies in global industrial fasteners market include:

Nifco

ITW Aloca

Standard fasteners Ltd.

Acument Global Technologies

Dokka Fasteners

Precision Castparts Corp.

Kova Fasteners Pvt. Ltd.

Hilti

Penn Engineering

ATF Inc.

EJOT

Stanley Black & Decker

MW industries Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Industrial Fasteners By Types:

Standard Screws

Standard Bolts

Conventional Nuts

Rivets

Washers

Application Specific

Aerospace Grade

Industrial Fasteners By Materials:

Metals

Plastics

Industrial Fasteners By Markets:

Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)

Machinery Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)

Maintenance/Repair/Operations (MRO)

Construction

Other Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)

Industrial Fasteners By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Industrial Fasteners Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Industrial Fasteners Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industrial Fasteners Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Industrial Fasteners Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Industrial Fasteners Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Industrial Fasteners Industry

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/04/09/industrial-fasteners-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/