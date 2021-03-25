Global 3D Printing Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3D printing is a process of making a three dimensional (3D) object based on 3D model data using additive materials. It is also known as additive printing technology or additive manufacturing. 3D printing works through an industrial robot or 3D printer. In the printing process, the computer controls the material that is placed in layers to form geometry shapes. In addition, complex designs are manufactured using 3D printing technologies in various fields.
Europe is the leading geography in terms of revenue generation followed by North America. These regions are estimated to flourish in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is an emerging geography in the global 3D printing market.
The leading companies in the global 3D printing market are:
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Arcam AB
- EnvisionTEC
- EOS
- ExOne
- Luxexcel Group BV
- MakerBot Industries, LLC
- Materialise NV
- Mcor Technologies Ltd.
- Microtec Gesellschaft Fur Microcomputervertrieb MBH
- Orgnavo Holdings, Inc.
- Optomec
- Voxeljet AG
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
3D Printing By Technology
- Stereolithography
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Electron Beam Melting
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Laminated Object Manufacturing
- Others
3D Printing By Material
- Polymers
- Metals And Alloys
- Ceramics
- Others
- Paper
- Porcelain
- Edible Materials
- Clay
3D Printing By Application Areas:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Consumer Products
- Industrial Products
- Defense
- Education and Research
- Others (Including Architecture, Arts, Etc.)
3D Printing By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global 3D Printing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 3D Printing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 3D Printing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 3D Printing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 3D Printing Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 3D Printing Market Analysis By Material
Chapter 7 3D Printing Market Analysis By Application Areas
Chapter 8 3D Printing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Printing Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of 3D Printing Industry
