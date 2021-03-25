Global Neem Extracts Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Commercially available extracts from seed, leaf and bark of neem plants find application in pharmaceutical and agricultural industry besides many others. Earlier the application of neem extracts was more localized, attributed to the traditional knowledge of sub-urban people, but as people became more aware of its variety benefits, industrialization of this product began.
Asia-Pacific leads the global neem extracts market in terms of both demand and production followed by Europe.
The key players in global neem extracts market include:
- EID Parry India Ltd
- Agro Extracts Ltd.
- Parker Biotech Pvt. Ltd
- Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd
- PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd.
- Ozone Biotech
- Gramin India Agri BusiNest
- Greeneem Agri Pvt. Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Neem Extracts By Products:
- Seed Extracts
- Leaf Extracts
- Bark Extracts
Neem Extracts By End-User Applications:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Agriculture
- Health and Personal Care
- Animal products
- Others
Neem Extracts By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Neem Extracts Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Neem Extracts Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Neem Extracts Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Neem Extracts Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Neem Extracts Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Neem Extracts Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Neem Extracts Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Neem Extracts Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Neem Extracts Industry
