Global Active and Smart Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Active and smart packaging is a packaging system that functions to protect the product and enhancing the shelf life against odd conditions. Active and smart packaging helps in protection, communication or transportation of the product, maintaining its shelf life and quality. Active and smart packaging performs functions such as monitor freshness, improve safety, and improve convenience, display information on quality, extend shelf life, and others. Especially in food items, it decreases quality deterioration as they chemically or biologically interact with the contents. In addition, active and smart packaging improves visual appearance of the product.
Global active and smart packaging market is driven by the trends shifting from conventional to advanced and futuristic market. Modern lifestyle, demand for ready-to-cook meals, safety and health, fresh packaged food, consumer convenience, etc. are the major drivers of the global active and smart packaging market. North America followed by Europe is the leading geography in the global active and smart packaging market. Asia Pacific is the emerging market owing to the changing lifestyle, awareness towards health and safety, purchasing behavior and others.
Leading companies in the global active and smart packaging market are:
- Albis Plastic GmbH
- Amcor Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bemis Company Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- DIC Corp.
- DuPont (EI) de Nemours
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indorama Ventures plc
- Information Mediary Corp.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Landec Corp.
- MeadWestvaco Corp.
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
- Multisorb Technologies Inc.
- Graham Packaging
- Constar International
- Rexam Plc
- Sysco Corp
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Temptime Corp.
- 3M Company
- Timestrip UK Ltd.
- United Technologies Corp.
- YottaMark Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Active And Smart Packaging By Technology
- Active Packaging
- Intelligent Packaging
Active And Smart Packaging By Application
- Food Industry
- Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals
- Logistics And Transportation
- Electronics Goods
- Others
Active And Smart Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Active And Smart Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Active And Smart Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Active And Smart Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Active And Smart Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Active And Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Active And Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Active And Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Active And Smart Packaging Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Active And Smart Packaging Industry
