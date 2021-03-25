Global Active and Smart Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Active and smart packaging is a packaging system that functions to protect the product and enhancing the shelf life against odd conditions. Active and smart packaging helps in protection, communication or transportation of the product, maintaining its shelf life and quality. Active and smart packaging performs functions such as monitor freshness, improve safety, and improve convenience, display information on quality, extend shelf life, and others. Especially in food items, it decreases quality deterioration as they chemically or biologically interact with the contents. In addition, active and smart packaging improves visual appearance of the product.

Global active and smart packaging market is driven by the trends shifting from conventional to advanced and futuristic market. Modern lifestyle, demand for ready-to-cook meals, safety and health, fresh packaged food, consumer convenience, etc. are the major drivers of the global active and smart packaging market. North America followed by Europe is the leading geography in the global active and smart packaging market. Asia Pacific is the emerging market owing to the changing lifestyle, awareness towards health and safety, purchasing behavior and others.

Leading companies in the global active and smart packaging market are:

Albis Plastic GmbH

Amcor Ltd.

BASF SE

Bemis Company Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

DIC Corp.

DuPont (EI) de Nemours

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Indorama Ventures plc

Information Mediary Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Landec Corp.

MeadWestvaco Corp.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Multisorb Technologies Inc.

Graham Packaging

Constar International

Rexam Plc

Sysco Corp

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Temptime Corp.

3M Company

Timestrip UK Ltd.

United Technologies Corp.

YottaMark Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Active And Smart Packaging By Technology

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Active And Smart Packaging By Application

Food Industry

Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

Logistics And Transportation

Electronics Goods

Others

Active And Smart Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Active And Smart Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Active And Smart Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Active And Smart Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Active And Smart Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Active And Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Active And Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Active And Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Active And Smart Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Active And Smart Packaging Industry

