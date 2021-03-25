Global Aircraft Leasing Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Aircraft leasing is a way to escape the mammoth cost involved in purchasing an aircraft. An aircraft lease is the transfer of an aircraft by the lessor (owner) to the lessee. The lessee will possess the aircraft without the legal title. There are two main types of aircraft leases, wet leasing and dry leasing. In dry leasing an aircraft financing entity (lessor), provides only the aircraft to the lesser, while wet leasing involves providing the aircraft with its crews, maintenance, insurance etc. Leasing option is very company specific depending on its specific needs and situation.
The reduced interest rates, lease rates and the growth of low cost carriers (LCC’s) are the major driving forces behind the uprising aircraft leasing market. Moreover, the anticipated increase in passenger traffic, freighter aircrafts and developing airports in the emerging economies are fuelling the growth of this market. However, the growth of this market is passenger dependent and can fluctuate with the increasing or decreasing traffic. Overall, the global aircraft leasing market will be experiencing a huge growth in the coming future.
The global aircraft leasing market report segments the market by aircraft type such as wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, very large arircraft, business jet; by lease type as dry leasing, wet leasing; by airlines type such as top-tier, middle credits, new entrants, and others; by revenue source such as rents and asset sales, and by geography.
Europe leads the global aircraft leasing market followed by Asia and North America.
The key players in the global aircraft leasing market include:
- AerCap Holdings NV
- ALAFCO
- KSCC
- Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services
- BBAM LLC
- Boeing Capital Corporation
- GE Capital Aviation Service
- SAAB Aircraft Leasing
- SMBC Aviation Capital
SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:
Aircraft Leasing By Aircraft type
- Wide Body Aircraft (WA)
- Narrow Body Aircraft (NA)
- Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
- Business Jet (BJ)
Aircraft Leasing By Lease Type:
- Dry Leasing
- Wet Leasing
Aircraft Leasing By Airlines
- Top-Tier
- Middle Credits
- New Entrants
- Others
Aircraft Leasing By Revenue Source:
- Rents
- Asset Sales
Aircraft Leasing By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Aircraft Leasing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –
Chapter 1 Aircraft Leasing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Aircraft Leasing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Aircraft Leasing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis By Aircraft type
Chapter 6 Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis By Lease Type
Chapter 7 Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis By Airlines
Chapter 8 Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis By Revenue Source
Chapter 9 Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Aircraft Leasing Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Aircraft Leasing Industry
