Global Microencapsulation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Microencapsulation is a process of enclosing a core material with a coating material. This process is carried out at a nanoscale. Microencapsulation process imparts specific properties to food ingredients, enzymes, cells and other micrometric materials through coating. Solids, liquids, or gaseous materials can be enclosed in a micrometric wall using this process. These walls can be soft soluble films or hard which prevents the degradation of the enclosed material. Microcapsule is the product of microencapsulation, which is a tiny sphere having uniform coating around it. Microencapsulation comprises of three fundamental formations namely core material, coating material and the vehicle that is the internal phase. General coating materials are polymers, resins, waxes, proteins, and polysaccharides. Out of these ethyl cellulose, polyvinyl alcohol, gelatin and sodium alginate are most commonly used coating material.

This process is used to enclose ingredients such as drugs, pigments, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, detergents, functional foods, industrial chemicals, etc. The global microencapsulation market is segmented based on the end-user applications such as pharmaceuticals, household utilities and products, agrochemicals, food and feed applications, textiles and others including phase change material, specialty and commodity chemicals for industrial markets, etc. There is an augmenting demand for phase change materials (PCM) in the global microencapsulation market.

Pharmaceutical has the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global microencapsulation market. Active ingredient controlled release is driving the market growth for microencapsulation. Textiles are a prominent application area in the global microencapsulation market in the near future. Emerging markets like India, China and Brazil are expected to grow rapidly over the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global microencapsulation market followed by Latin America.

Leading companies such as:

Nestle

Lipo Technologies

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

Aveka Inc.

Encapsys

Reed Pacific

Ronald T Dodge Co.

Balchem Corporation

Microtek Laboratories

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

and others have used microencapsulation technology for their globally manufactured and distributed products.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Microencapsulation By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Household Utilities And Products

Agrochemicals

Food And Feed Applications

Others (Including PCM)

Microencapsulation By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

