Global Cheese Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Cheese is a milk-based product that is produced by coagulation of the milk protein casein. It is usually produced from milks of cows, buffalo, goats, sheep, etc. These cheeses contain macronutrients, micronutrients and minerals. Cheese is produced in wide range of textures, flavours, and forms. These attributes depend on the origin of milk, ingredients added to it and the style of preparation that differ amongst various countries. Cheese as ingredient can be found in many cuisines like Italian, Mexican, etc. Cheese is majorly used in pizzas, burgers, other fast foods and cuisines.

Today, cheese prepared from rennet has an alternative as vegetarian cheese, which is prepared by fermentation of the fungus mucor miehei, etc. In addition, cheese has great nutritional and biological value, which is not only used as food but also fulfil health purpose. Swiss, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, cottage, and many more are various product types of cheese that are available and used worldwide. Restaurants and hotels are the major end-user applications of cheese market.

Processed cheese is an emerging market due to multiplying food outlets, restaurants and households. China and India are expected to be the major consumer for processed cheese. Europe and North America are the prime market for cheese industry. Germany, the UK, and the US are the major markets that are expected to grow rapidly for natural as well as unprocessed cheese.

The major companies in the global cheese market are:

Fonterra Co-operative Ltd.

Mondelez international Inc.

Alra Foods Inc.

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Saputo Inc.

Bongrain S.A.

Amul

SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

Cheese Market By Types:

Natural Cheese

Processed Cheese

Cheese Market By Forms:

Hard Cheese

Firm Cheese

Soft Cheese

Others Cheese

Cheese Market By End-User Applications:

Household Consumption

Restaurants And Hotels

Others (Bakeries And Others)

Cheese Market By Geography:

Europe

North America

MEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Global Cheese Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cheese Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cheese Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cheese Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cheese Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Cheese Market Analysis By Forms

Chapter 7 Cheese Market Analysis By End-User Applications

Chapter 8 Cheese Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Cheese Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Cheese Industry

