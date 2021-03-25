Global Benzene and Its Derivatives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Benzene is an organic compound extracted from crude oil that falls among the most consumed petrochemicals. It is an aromatic hydrocarbon broadly used as feedstocks in manufacturing of variety of chemicals. These feedstocks are further assorted in industries such as textile, building & construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, etc. Styrene production is driving the growth for benzene based feedstocks.

Cumene, ethylbenzene, alkylbenzene, nitrobenzene, cyclohaxane, chlorobenzene, phenol, aniline and toluene are the major derivatives of benzene. Ethylbenzene is the prime feedstock for styrene production whereas cumene is important for specialty chemical production. Segments like automobiles, paints & coatings, foams and films add major demand for styrene polymers that is supplied from benzene and its derivatives.

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of benzene and its derivatives, followed by Europe and North America. Consumption of benzene and its derivatives is relatively low in MEA but it is expected to grow at a fast pace due to rising investments in Saudi Arabia downstream sector. Europe and North America are matured market. Augmenting demand from industries like automobile, coatings, construction, textiles, specialty chemicals and other industries

Major companies in benzene and its derivatives market are:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

JX Holdings Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Total S.A.

BP Plc.

BASF SE

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

We provide segmentation in reports by derivatives:

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Cyclohaxane

Aniline

Chlorobenzene

Alkylbenzene

Nitrobenzene

Phenol

Toluene

Others

We provide segmentation in reports by applications:

Polystyrene

Specialty Chemicals

Resins, Paints & Coatings

Foams & Films

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Others

We provide segmentation in reports by geography:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

MEA

The Global Benzene And Its Derivatives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Benzene And Its Derivatives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Benzene And Its Derivatives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Benzene And Its Derivatives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Benzene And Its Derivatives Market Analysis By Derivatives

Chapter 6 Benzene And Its Derivatives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Benzene And Its Derivatives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Benzene And Its Derivatives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Benzene And Its Derivatives Industry

