Global Polymer Biomaterials Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polymer biomaterials are polymers produced by living organisms containing monomeric units that form larger structures by bonding covalently. Polymer biomaterials market is on the edge to experience a soaring growth owing to increasing demand of polymers in a variety of applications especially, medical. Technological advancements, increased investments, funds & grants by government bodies in various countries are motivating the polymer biomaterials industry to grow accordingly.

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) dominated the global polymer biomaterial market, being used in applications such as orthopedics, dental, ophthalmology, etc. Cardiovascular, ophthalmology, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, tissue engineering, orthopedics, neurological disorders/central nervous system and others are the applications covered in this report.

North America is the largest market for polymer biomaterials and it is expected to grow rapidly. Augmenting healthcare expenses and increased reimbursement rates are driving North America to grow potentially. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to growth in awareness of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and dental diseases and aging population. Innovations and technological advancements will accelerate the demand of polymer biomaterials over the forecast period.

Major companies in the global polymers biomaterial market comprise of:

Bayer AG

BASF SE

DSM Biomedical, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Covalon Technologies

Osteotech, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Biomet, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Synthes, Inc.

SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

We provide segmentation in reports by types:

Nylon

Silicone Rubber

Polyester

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

We provide segmentation in reports by applications:

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Tissue Engineering

Orthopedics

Neurological Disorders / Central Nervous System

Others

We provide segmentation in reports by geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

