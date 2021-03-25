Global Polymer Biomaterials Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polymer biomaterials are polymers produced by living organisms containing monomeric units that form larger structures by bonding covalently. Polymer biomaterials market is on the edge to experience a soaring growth owing to increasing demand of polymers in a variety of applications especially, medical. Technological advancements, increased investments, funds & grants by government bodies in various countries are motivating the polymer biomaterials industry to grow accordingly.
Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) dominated the global polymer biomaterial market, being used in applications such as orthopedics, dental, ophthalmology, etc. Cardiovascular, ophthalmology, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, tissue engineering, orthopedics, neurological disorders/central nervous system and others are the applications covered in this report.
North America is the largest market for polymer biomaterials and it is expected to grow rapidly. Augmenting healthcare expenses and increased reimbursement rates are driving North America to grow potentially. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to growth in awareness of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and dental diseases and aging population. Innovations and technological advancements will accelerate the demand of polymer biomaterials over the forecast period.
Major companies in the global polymers biomaterial market comprise of:
- Bayer AG
- BASF SE
- DSM Biomedical, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Covalon Technologies
- Osteotech, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Biomet, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Synthes, Inc.
SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:
We provide segmentation in reports by types:
- Nylon
- Silicone Rubber
- Polyester
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
We provide segmentation in reports by applications:
- Cardiovascular
- Ophthalmology
- Dental
- Plastic Surgery
- Wound Healing
- Tissue Engineering
- Orthopedics
- Neurological Disorders / Central Nervous System
- Others
We provide segmentation in reports by geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Polymer Biomaterials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Polymer Biomaterials Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Polymer Biomaterials Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Polymer Biomaterials Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Polymer Biomaterials Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Polymer Biomaterials Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Polymer Biomaterials Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polymer Biomaterials Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polymer Biomaterials Industry
