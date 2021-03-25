Global Precast Concrete Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Precast concrete is produced by casting concrete for construction of buildings, infrastructures and more. They are produced in reusable molds either in the plant or at the construction sites. This production process is performed on ground level, which gives safety throughout a project. Precast concrete from reusable molds allow cost to be lower than for site-cast production. Precast concrete are strong enough to tolerate extreme weather conditions and will perform the same for many decades of constant usage. It provides a wide range of engineered earth retaining systems to the manufacturers.
Prestressed concrete are the most used structures in construction industry. It comprises of concrete beams, columns, spandrels, single and double tees, wall panels, segmental bridge units, bulb-tee girders, I-beam girders, and many others. Residential and nonresidential construction will support industry demand with continuous recovery and growth. This will expand the construction for bridges, highways, and other transportation infrastructure. Structural and architectural building component segment is expected to grow at a fast pace.
Global precast concrete industry is set to augment again after the weak downstream markets in the aftermath of the recession. Recommencements of construction projects have boosted this growth.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in this industry are:
- Oldcastle Precast
- Coreslab International
- Metromont
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- CRH Plc
- Coltman Precast Concrete
- Many others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Precast Concrete By Structures:
- Prestressed Concrete
- Sandwich Wall (Insulated Double-Wall) Panels
- Others
Precast Concrete By Construction Market:
- Nonresidential building
- Non-building
- Residential
- Agricultural
Precast Concrete By Products:
- Structural Building Components
- Architectural Building Components
- Transportation Products
- Water & Waste Handling Products
- Utility Products
- Cemetery Products
- Other Precast Concrete Products
Precast Concrete By Applications:
- Structural Components
- Bridge Components
- Architectural Cladding
- Sound Walls
- Others
Precast Concrete By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
The Global Precast Concrete Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –
Chapter 1 Precast Concrete Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Precast Concrete Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Precast Concrete Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Structures
Chapter 6 Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Construction
Chapter 7 Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 8 Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 9 Precast Concrete Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Precast Concrete Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Precast Concrete Industry
