Global Kraft Lignin Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Kraft lignin is a type of lignin produced through kraft sulphate cooking process. It is an emerging product market of lignin. Kraft lignin or sulphate lignin are present in a by-product stream of the Kraft pulping process known as black liquor. The commercial kraft lignins are generally sold in the sulphonated form or as lignin amines. Its major part tends to be used in low value-added applications such as the production of process steam and energy.

Abundantly available raw material, low process cost and widely accepted process, substitution to petrochemicals, potential diverse applications, and shift from conventional to renewable are the driving factors of the global kraft lignin market. In the coming future, it is expected to grow steadily giving rise to aromatic application in the global market. In addition, the volume consumption is expected to increase over the forecast period 2014-2021.



Leading companies in kraft lignin based products are:

Domtar Corporation

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Kraft Lignin By Applications:

Fertilizers and Pesticides

Thermoplastic Polymers

Binders and Resins



Kraft Lignin By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Kraft Lignin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Kraft Lignin Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Kraft Lignin Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Kraft Lignin Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Kraft Lignin Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Kraft Lignin Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Kraft Lignin Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Kraft Lignin Industry



