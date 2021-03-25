Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

Anti-reflective coatings are types of optical coating applied to reduce reflection on the surfaces of lenses and other optical devices. It is used widely in various applications through which light passes on optical surface and where low reflection is necessary. They possess low reflectance and high transmittance properties and enhance the visibility by blocking superfluous reflections from different forms of surfaces. These are best suited for high index lenses, which is easy and cheap to coat. Lenses with additional coating are water and grease repellent.

Various types of anti-reflective coating are index matching, single layer interference, multi layer interference, absorbing, moth eye and circular polarizer. Based on end users, this market can be segmented as Eyewear, Electronics, Solar, Automobile and Others. It is mostly used in optical and electrical applications for effective products. Eyewear segment is the largest market that is growing rapidly.

Geographically, the anti-reflective coatings market is spread into regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Global trends include fingerprint resistance, scratch resistance, anti-static, and easy to clean products. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., Hoya Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., iCoat Company LLC, Janos Technology LLC, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Optical Coatings Japan, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, and Rodenstock GmbH are the leading companies in global anti-reflective coating market.