Global 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) belongs to glycol ether group. It is a colourless liquid chemical compound, which is oily with characteristic faint aromatic odor. Phenol and ethylene oxide reaction produce this substance at high temperature and pressure. It consists of phenol with the ability to slow down phagocyte activity. It can disable prime response mechanism of the immune system. Therefore, in many vaccines, they are utilized as a preservative. It is combustible and irreconcilable with chlorides, anhydrides, and strong oxidizing agents.
This organic compound has various applications in products like insect repellent, topical antiseptic, etc. It is used as adhesive for perfumes; as solvent for cellulose acetate, dyes, inks and resins; as an anesthetic in the aquaculture; alternative to formaldehyde preservatives; organic synthesis of plasticizers; etc. It is used in industries like pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics & dermatology, metal processing, coatings/paints, fragrance, etc.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Avon Products Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Lâ€™Oreal SA
- P&G Co.
- Unilever Group
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) By Application:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care And Cosmetics
- Dermatology
- Metal Processing
- Coatings And Paints
- Fragrance
- Others
2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
