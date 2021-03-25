Global Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Alpha-L-Rhamnose is natural deoxy sugar. It can be extracted from poison sumac, buckthorn (rhamnus), and genus uncaria plants. It is a component of the outer cell membrane of acid-fast bacteria in the mycobacterium genus that comprises tuberculosis causing organism. It is classified as either a methyl-pentose or a 6-deoxy-hexose. It appears in L-form, for example L-rhamnose (6-deoxy-L-mannose) in the nature. It is a bizarre, as the sugar are in D-form in their natural occurring.

L-Rhamnose Antigen has proved to be an ideal alternative for cancer immunotherapy to Î±-Gal. it has been an advantageous strategy as its ubiquitous anti-Gal antibody in human serum. This market has applications in industries like pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, etc.

Key players in the market includes:

Finetech Industry Limited

Debye Scientific Co., Ltd

A&J Pharmtech CO., LTD.

AKos Consulting & Solutions

IS Chemical Technology

Ark Pharm, Inc.

ZINC

ABI Chem



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Alpha-L-Rhamnose By Types:

Methyl-Pentose

6-Deoxy-Hexose



Alpha-L-Rhamnose By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Cosmetics



Alpha-L-Rhamnose By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Alpha-L-Rhamnose Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Alpha-L-Rhamnose Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Alpha-L-Rhamnose Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Alpha-L-Rhamnose Industry

