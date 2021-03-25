Global Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. Ethylene is the major ingredient in this copolymer with 60% – 90% part over vinyl acetate. It is an intrinsically flexible, strong and translucent resin. This material has high-quality lucidity and lustre, low-temperature toughness, resilience, stress-crack resistance, can be processed either by conventional thermoplastic techniques or by conventional rubber techniques, hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties, and resistance to UV radiation. In addition, it has limitation of heat sensitivity in shipping & handling.

However, the market is saturating as the major importers have entered the market for production. Annually, there is downfall in the demand in the recent years against the estimated growth rate. North America is the leading region for the demand and consumption of EVA resins followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. China is estimated to be the leading exporter in global ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resins market over the forecast period.

Key players in the market includes:

ExxonMobil

DuPont Chemical

Versalis

SINOPEC

Formosa Plastics

Braskem

Hanwha Chemical

Westlake Chemical

Dow Chemical

Nippon Unicar

LG Group

Ube Maruzen



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins By Application:

Film

Injection Moulding

Adhesives

Padding

Biomedical Engineering

Others



Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



