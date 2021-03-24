Global Polyacrylamide Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyacrylamide is a water-soluble compound which is produced by the polymerization of acrylamide. Its properties can be modified according to the applications. Polyacrylamide is used in water treatment applications to coagulate or flocculate solids in a liquid. Polyacrylamide is used in petroleum applications to enhance oil recovery. It is also used as a binder for pulp fibers in the paper making industry. Polyacrylamide is used in various other applications such as food additives, mining, ore processing, textiles manufacturing, and gel electrophoresis.
Asia Pacific is the largest consumer the global polyacrylamide market and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The factors influencing the same rising demand for polyacrylamide in developing nations such as China.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Polyacrylamide market with company profiles of key players such as:
- SNF
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Kemira
- BASF SE
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Polyacrylamide Market By Product
- Non-ionic Polyacrylamide
- Cationic Polyacrylamide
- Anionic Polyacrylamide
- Others (Including Homopolymers, Copolymers, etc.)
Polyacrylamide Market By Application
- Water Treatment
- Oil and Gas
- Paper
- Others (Including Mining, Biomedical, etc.)
Polyacrylamide By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
