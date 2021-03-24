Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Foam blowing agents have the ability to enhance certain properties and nature of polymers. These agents create holes and expand in polymer matrix. The polymeric foams have several advantages, such as low density, high strength, low heat transfer and flexibility which makes them suitable for use in automotive and construction industries.
Asia-Pacific market has the largest share in the global foam blowing agents market, in terms of value and volume. It is due to the factors such as increasing consumption of blowing agents in developing economies and growing base of end-use industries of polymer foams.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key players operating in this market are:
- Arkema S.A.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Haltermann GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Sinochem Group
- Linde AG
- Zeon Corporation
- Solvay S.A.
- Harp International Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Foam Blowing Agents By Product
- Hydrocarbons (HC)
- Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)
- Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)
- Others (Including Azodicarbonamide, Hydrazine, CO2, Water, Etc.)
Foam Blowing Agents By Application
- Polyurethane (PU) Foams
- Polystyrene (PS) Foams
- Polyolefin Foams
- Others (Including Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams, Phenolic Foams, Etc.)
Foam Blowing Agents By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Foam Blowing Agents Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Foam Blowing Agents Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Foam Blowing Agents Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Foam Blowing Agents Industry
