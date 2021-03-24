Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Foam blowing agents have the ability to enhance certain properties and nature of polymers. These agents create holes and expand in polymer matrix. The polymeric foams have several advantages, such as low density, high strength, low heat transfer and flexibility which makes them suitable for use in automotive and construction industries.

Asia-Pacific market has the largest share in the global foam blowing agents market, in terms of value and volume. It is due to the factors such as increasing consumption of blowing agents in developing economies and growing base of end-use industries of polymer foams.

The key players operating in this market are:

Arkema S.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Haltermann GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Sinochem Group

Linde AG

Zeon Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Harp International Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Foam Blowing Agents By Product

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

Others (Including Azodicarbonamide, Hydrazine, CO2, Water, Etc.)



Foam Blowing Agents By Application

Polyurethane (PU) Foams

Polystyrene (PS) Foams

Polyolefin Foams

Others (Including Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams, Phenolic Foams, Etc.)



Foam Blowing Agents By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Foam Blowing Agents Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Foam Blowing Agents Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Foam Blowing Agents Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Foam Blowing Agents Industry



