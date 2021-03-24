Global Fatty Acid Esters Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Fatty Acids are a sort of ester that are an outcome from the blend of an unsaturated fat with a liquor. At the point when the liquor part is glycerol, the unsaturated fat esters delivered can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. Dietary fats are synthetically triglycerides. They are framed by a procedure known as esterification. The key feedstock required in the generation of unsaturated fat esters incorporates vegetable oils, for example, palm oil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil among others.

Increased awareness and demand for bio-diesels is the root factor which is driving the fatty acid esters market globally. Other factors resulting the growth of this industry includes reducing rates of edible oils and increased government interference for support and increased obesity rate around the world. Though there are strong factors driving the industry, availability of cheap substitutes and week supply chain are the reasons which restrict the fatty acid esters industry growth. Various countries of Asia-Pacific region such as India and China are estimated to be the largest consumers of the industry owing to its considerably increasing demand for fatty acid esters products.

The key companies that operate in the Global Fatty Acid Esters market are:

Cargill Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Fine Organics

KLK Oleo

Oleon NV

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Chemicals

The Seydel Companies, Inc.

World Chem Industries



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Fatty Acid Esters By Product

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

Glyceryl Monostearate

Isopropyl Palmitate

Others (Including Polyol Esters, Glycol Esters, Sucrose Esters, Etc.)



Fatty Acid Esters By Application

Personal Care Products And Cosmetics

Lubricants

Food

Surfactants

Others (Including Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Etc.)



Fatty Acid Esters By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Fatty Acid Esters Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fatty Acid Esters Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fatty Acid Esters Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fatty Acid Esters Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fatty Acid Esters Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Fatty Acid Esters Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Fatty Acid Esters Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Fatty Acid Esters Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Fatty Acid Esters Industry



