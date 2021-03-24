Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Bulk container packaging incorporates items utilized for mass or high volume bundling. These are transported in compartments through street, ocean or railroads. Global bulk container packaging market can be segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. While segmentation on basis of product includes flexitanks, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and bulk container liners; application based segmentation includes foods and beverages, chemicals among others including pharmaceuticals. Various geographical locations where bulk container packaging market is prominent includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
Flexitanks is an adaptable bladder or a holder fabricated utilizing polyethylene and polypropylene to transport non-unsafe fluids in a standard 20ft compartment. FIBCs are likewise termed huge packs or enormous sacks. These are comprised of woven fabric for capacity and transport of dry and free streaming items. These sacks are accessible in huge varieties in the business sector with distinctive item sorts that suit different materials that are to be transported. They are most broadly utilized as a part of sizes of 1 ton or 2 tons. Mass holder liners are comprised of woven polyethylene or polypropylene and are accessible in diverse sizes relying on client necessity. On the other hand, the most generally utilized liners are 20ft and 40ft holders all around.
Higher operational and cost productivity of flexitanks is one of the central point driving the global bulk container packaging market. Ascend in fares of vegetable oil from Southeast Asia combined with expansion in mass wine exchange is expected to help the business sector. In any case, instability in costs of polypropylene and polyethylene is required to hamper market development. Increment in commodity exchange BRICS countries is liable to make new open doors for the business sector.
The major companies in global Bulk Container Packaging market are:
- Anthente
- BLT
- Braid Logistics
- Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung
- Environmental Packaging Technologies
- AmeriGlobe
- BAG
- Bulk Handling Australia
- Bulk Lift International
- CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems
- Grief
- Halsted
- Intertape Polymer Group
- J&HM Dickson
- Jumbo Bag
- Langston
- LC Packaging
- LinerTech
- MiniBulk
- Mondi
- RDA Bulk Packaging
- Taihua Group
- Ven Pack
- Waterplex
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Bulk Container Packaging By Product
- Flexitanks
- Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC)
- Bulk Container Liners
Bulk Container Packaging By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Chemicals
- Others (Including Pharmaceuticals, Etc.)
Bulk Container Packaging By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Bulk Container Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Bulk Container Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Bulk Container Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Bulk Container Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Bulk Container Packaging Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Bulk Container Packaging Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Bulk Container Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Bulk Container Packaging Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Bulk Container Packaging Industry
