Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Bulk container packaging incorporates items utilized for mass or high volume bundling. These are transported in compartments through street, ocean or railroads. Global bulk container packaging market can be segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. While segmentation on basis of product includes flexitanks, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and bulk container liners; application based segmentation includes foods and beverages, chemicals among others including pharmaceuticals. Various geographical locations where bulk container packaging market is prominent includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Flexitanks is an adaptable bladder or a holder fabricated utilizing polyethylene and polypropylene to transport non-unsafe fluids in a standard 20ft compartment. FIBCs are likewise termed huge packs or enormous sacks. These are comprised of woven fabric for capacity and transport of dry and free streaming items. These sacks are accessible in huge varieties in the business sector with distinctive item sorts that suit different materials that are to be transported. They are most broadly utilized as a part of sizes of 1 ton or 2 tons. Mass holder liners are comprised of woven polyethylene or polypropylene and are accessible in diverse sizes relying on client necessity. On the other hand, the most generally utilized liners are 20ft and 40ft holders all around.

Higher operational and cost productivity of flexitanks is one of the central point driving the global bulk container packaging market. Ascend in fares of vegetable oil from Southeast Asia combined with expansion in mass wine exchange is expected to help the business sector. In any case, instability in costs of polypropylene and polyethylene is required to hamper market development. Increment in commodity exchange BRICS countries is liable to make new open doors for the business sector.

The major companies in global Bulk Container Packaging market are:

Anthente

BLT

Braid Logistics

Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung

Environmental Packaging Technologies

AmeriGlobe

BAG

Bulk Handling Australia

Bulk Lift International

CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems

Grief

Halsted

Intertape Polymer Group

J&HM Dickson

Jumbo Bag

Langston

LC Packaging

LinerTech

MiniBulk

Mondi

RDA Bulk Packaging

Taihua Group

Ven Pack

Waterplex

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Bulk Container Packaging By Product

Flexitanks

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC)

Bulk Container Liners

Bulk Container Packaging By Application

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others (Including Pharmaceuticals, Etc.)

Bulk Container Packaging By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

