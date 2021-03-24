Global Chitosan Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chitosan is an organic carbohydrate polymer derived from chitin. Chitin is a naturally occurring long chain polymer found abundantly in crustacean marine animals such as crabs, lobsters, shrimps and squids. Chitosan is also derived from fungal source through substrate fermentation. Chitosan has properties such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, non-toxicity, and adsorption.

The chitosan market is classified according to application as water treatment, biomedicine & pharmaceutical, industrial, food & beverages, cosmetics, agrochemical and others (including fuel cells, photographic products, etc.). Water treatment is the largest application of chitosan. It is generally used as a flocculants to treat wastewater. Chitosan is used to treat organic as well as inorganic compounds that are present in water. In addition, it is used in wastewater treatment technology due to its properties such as easy availability, biodegradability and non-toxic nature. Agrochemical application is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The key drivers of chitosan market are increasing demand from water treatment and cosmetics applications. The demand for wastewater treatment chemicals is high due to rising urban population and industrialization. The increasing demand for organic cosmetics and application of chitosan in skin care, hair care and oral care cosmetic is expected to boost the market. The key constraints of this market are high production cost of good quality chitosan. The chitosan-based dietary supplements have growth opportunities due to its fat binding and weight reduction properties. The chitosan nanoparticles also have opportunities in many applications due to their higher reactivity and applicability, especially in biomedicine and pharmaceutical applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region and expected to grow during the forecast period. The demand for chitosan is the highest in North America, which imports from Asia Pacific.

The key companies operating in this market are:

GTC Bio Corp.

Biothera

XianjuTengwang Chitosan Factory

PT Biotech Surindo

Primexehf

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.

MC Health and Nutrition

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

KitoZyme S.A

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Chitosan By Application

Water Treatment

Biomedicine & Pharmaceutics

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Agrochemical

Others (Including Fuel Cells, Photographic Products, Etc.)

Chitosan By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Chitosan Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Chitosan Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Chitosan Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Chitosan Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Chitosan Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Chitosan Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Chitosan Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Chitosan Industry

