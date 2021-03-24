Global Penoxsulam Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Penoxsulam is an herbicide which is used on rice crops to control broadleaf weeds. Penoxsulam is also used on grasses and certain aquatic plants. It is also useful for the removal of unwanted weeds on golf courses, sports fields, and lawns etc. Penoxsulam is available in two grades: technical grade and liquid product grade.
Penoxsulam is classified according to crop types as rice, aquatics and other (including turf, etc.). Rice is the major segment according to crop types. Penoxsulam has been used as an herbicide to restrict the growth of weeds and grasses such as dollar weed, canarygrass and ryegrass in rice fields worldwide. Penoxsulam’s unique characteristic to kill pests and weed without having an effect on human or animal lives has helped to boost its demand.
The key drivers of this marker are technological advancements, increasing applications in various sectors and environment regulations. The increasing awareness of penoxsulam regarding its usage to control weed growth in forestry, sports fields, lawns and gardens is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. The environmental regulations and increasing production of food grains due to growing population is expected to have a positive impact on the production of penoxsulam. The key constraints of this market are availability of cheaper substitutes and volatile pricing.
North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of penoxsulam as rice is the staple food in many of its countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.
The major companies operating in the market are:
- Bayer
- BASF
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Dow AgroSciences
- DuPont
- Arysta Lifescience
- Shijiazhuang Xingbai Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
- Syngenta
- Hangzhou Tainlong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Penoxsulam By Crop Type
- Rice
- Aquatics
- Other (Including Turf, Etc.)
Penoxsulam By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Penoxsulam Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Penoxsulam Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Penoxsulam Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Penoxsulam Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Penoxsulam Market Analysis By Crop Type
Chapter 6 Penoxsulam Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Penoxsulam Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Penoxsulam Industry
