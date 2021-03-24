Global Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Styrenic polymers are a class of plastics that are used in the medical and healthcare industry in various applications such production of medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging. They are lightweight, water resistant and have excellent thermal and electrical insulation characteristics.

Styrenic polymers for medical application are classified according to product as polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), methyl – methacrylate butadiene styrene (MBS), methyl – methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (MABS), styrene methyl – methacrylate (SMMA), styrene butadiene styrene (SBS), styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS) and others (including unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA), styrene isoprene butadiene styrene (SIBS), etc.). Polystyrene has the largest market share due to its application in manufacturing of medical devices.

The key drivers for styrenic polymers for medical application market is application of styrenic polymers as an alternative for PVC materials in healthcare sectors. The growing trend of replacing metal medical devices with devices made from medical plastics creates growth opportunities for medical polymers in general and styrenic polymers in particular. The styrenic polymers for medical application market is also expected to be fueled by high degree of product development and innovation. The key constraints of this market manufacturing cost of Styrenic Polymers and availability of cheaper substitutes such as PVC and polyethylene.

North America is the leading consumer of styrenic polymers for medical application. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The major companies operating in this market are:

Styrolution Group GmbH

Chi Mei Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Styron LLC (Trinseo S.A.)

LG Chem Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications By Product

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

Methyl – Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Methyl – Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)

Styrene Methyl – Methacrylate (SMMA)

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)

Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)

Others (Including Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), Styrene Isoprene Butadiene Styrene (SIBS), etc.)

Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Styrenic Polymers for Medical Applications Industry

