Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Alcohol-based disinfectants are disinfectants containing antimicrobial properties which efficiently kill microorganisms and bacteria. Alcohol-based disinfectants contain ethanol as a basic component which has various end-user applications. Alcohol-based disinfectants are used in hospitals, hand sanitizers, residential bathrooms, toilets and other cleaning purposes.

Applications bifurcate global alcohol-based disinfectants market into clinical surfaces, clinical devices, hand sanitizers and others (including animal hide, etc.). On the basis of product global alcohol-based disinfectant market is classified as isopropyl alcohol, N-propyl alcohol, methyl alcohol and ethyl alcohol.

Awareness among consumers regarding health infections has led to increased use of hand sanitizers and in turn empowered the growth of this market. Increase in the number of multi facility as well as special care hospitals is another significant factor to upsurge the growth of global alcohol-based disinfectants market. Government emphasis on pollution free and hygienic environment in developing countries is expected to drive this market for the forecast. Effective advertising and marketing of hygiene related products and their benefits by vendors of this market will open key opportunities for this market over the forecast period.

North America is the leading geography in this market. Europe and Asia Pacific will witness high growth for the forecast. Ever increasing population and awareness regarding hygiene in India is expected to be the key factor surging the growth of Asia Pacific region.

Key players in global alcohol-based disinfectants market are:

3M Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Ecolab Inc.

DuPont

Johnson & Johnson

BODE Chemie GmbH

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Alcohol-based Disinfectants By Product

Methyl Alcohol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

N-Propyl Alcohol

Alcohol-based Disinfectants By Application

Hand Sanitizers

Clinical Surfaces

Clinical Devices

Others (Including Animal Hide, Etc.)

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Industry

