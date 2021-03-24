Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Phenoxyethanol preservatives are a kind of mono alkyl ethers, which are formed when ethylene oxide responds with 2-Phenol. These are likewise acquired normally from green tea. Phenoxyethanol preservatives have a sweet-smelling rose flavor with antibacterial property. In this manner, these are generally utilized as a part of beautifiers, treatments, cleansers, and cleaners. Phenoxyethanol preservatives are to a great extent utilized as a part of home and individual consideration application industry, as these give a wide range of antibacterial properties.
The global phenoxyethanol preservatives can be segmented on the basis of product, applications and geography. On the basis of product, the market includes phenoxyethanol P5 and phenoxyethanol P25. Application based segmentation includes home and personal care, cosmetics, perfumes, detergents, ointments, pharmaceuticals, dyes and inks and others (including metalworking fluids, chemical intermediates, jet fuel preservatives, etc.). Geographical locations such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa have the prominent segmentation of market.
Phenoxyethanol preservatives are to a great extent utilized as a part of the home and individual consideration application industry, as these give a wide range of antibacterial properties. The market for phenoxyethanol preservatives is extending at a considerable rate attributable to solid development in corrective items combined with movement towards phenoxyethanol-based mixes. Phenoxyethanol is utilized as a part of leave-on and rinse off individual consideration items with most extreme convergence of up to 5% (w/w). At present, client spending on optional items, for example, eye make-up and shading beautifying agents is ascending because of expanding per capita pay and more extensive access to global markets. Consequently, interest for these beautifying agents is developing at a fast pace. This, thus, is evaluated to drive the phenoxyethanol preservatives market.
The major companies profiled in the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market report are:
- BASF SE
- BOC Sciences
- Finetech Industry Limited
- Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
- Health Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd.
- Kraft Chemical Company, Inc.
- Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)
- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
- StruChem Co., Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Phenoxyethanol Preservatives By Product
- Phenoxyethanol P5
- Phenoxyethanol P25
Phenoxyethanol Preservatives By Application
- Home And Personal Care
- Cosmetics
- Perfumes
- Detergents
- Ointments
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dyes And Inks
- Others (Including Metalworking Fluids, Chemical Intermediates, Jet Fuel Additives, Etc.)
Phenoxyethanol Preservatives By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Industry
