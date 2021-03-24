Global Ethylene Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drivers
- Growing demand from packaging industry
- Increasing demand from automotive sector
Restraints
- Stringent government regulations
- Fluctuating prices of raw materials
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Ethylene market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- INEOS Group AG
- LyondellBasell Industries
- National Petrochemical Company (NPC)
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Total S.A.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Applications:
- Polyethylene
- Ethylene Oxide
- Ethylene Benzene
- Ethylene Dichloride
- Vinyl Acetate
- Alpha Olefins
By End-User:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Construction
- Agrochemical
- Textile
- Soaps & Detergents
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Ethylene Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Ethylene Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Ethylene Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Ethylene Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Ethylene Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Ethylene Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 7 Ethylene Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Ethylene Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Ethylene Industry
