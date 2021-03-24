Global Ethylene Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drivers

Growing demand from packaging industry

Increasing demand from automotive sector

Restraints

Stringent government regulations

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Ethylene market with company profiles of key players such as:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

INEOS Group AG

LyondellBasell Industries

National Petrochemical Company (NPC)

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The Dow Chemical Company

Total S.A.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Applications:

Polyethylene

Ethylene Oxide

Ethylene Benzene

Ethylene Dichloride

Vinyl Acetate

Alpha Olefins

By End-User:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Agrochemical

Textile

Soaps & Detergents

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Ethylene Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Ethylene Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Ethylene Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Ethylene Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Ethylene Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Ethylene Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Ethylene Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Ethylene Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Ethylene Industry

